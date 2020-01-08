iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Decreased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,373,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,478,000 after purchasing an additional 353,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,442,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,113,000 after purchasing an additional 66,005 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,415,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after acquiring an additional 219,312 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $195.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $196.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

