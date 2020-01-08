iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the third quarter valued at $286,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,954,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,307,000.

Shares of IYT stock opened at $195.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.38. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5972 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Transportation Average ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

