iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $168.24 and last traded at $168.76, approximately 102,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $169.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5937 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile (BATS:IYJ)

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

