iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.36, 929 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

