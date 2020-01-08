iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.58 and last traded at $56.55, 99,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $55.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3065 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile (BATS:IEO)

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

