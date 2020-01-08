IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) Chairman David R. Guyer Sells 3,367 Shares

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) Chairman David R. Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $27,171.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ISEE opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. IVERIC bio Inc has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $338.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised IVERIC bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

