Wedbush Begins Coverage on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Wedbush started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised IVERIC bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $8.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $338.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.97. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $29,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,465 shares of company stock worth $120,649. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth approximately $855,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth approximately $969,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth approximately $5,348,000. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

