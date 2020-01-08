Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Trading 7.3% Higher

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) shares traded up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, 89,923 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 108,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

