James L. Herbert Sells 20,000 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,292,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.06. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Neogen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Neogen by 159.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 96,085 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Neogen during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 12.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Neogen by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

