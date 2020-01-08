Japan Content Token (JCT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.00

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Japan Content Token has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Japan Content Token token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Simex, BitMart, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. Japan Content Token has a total market cap of $31,013.00 and $7.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Japan Content Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00179604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.01378019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00027703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00117583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Japan Content Token Profile

Japan Content Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. The official website for Japan Content Token is ja-cket.com. Japan Content Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Japan Content Token

Japan Content Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Simex, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Japan Content Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Japan Content Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Japan Content Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Japan Content Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.