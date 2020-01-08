Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of SpartanNash in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPTN. BidaskClub cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

SPTN opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,803,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 949.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 492,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 285,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 223,193 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 220,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

