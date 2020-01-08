Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Gentex in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. Gentex’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GNTX. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.94.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Gentex by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,572,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,516,000 after acquiring an additional 853,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 2,390.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 586,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,191,000 after acquiring an additional 582,996 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $10,338,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gentex by 397.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 366,147 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

