Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Associated Banc Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Associated Banc by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Associated Banc by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Associated Banc by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $40,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,137.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,704.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,936. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 35.47%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

