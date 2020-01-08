Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.08.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.23. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $117.17 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 508.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

