Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Game Technology in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

IGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

International Game Technology stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 3,247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in International Game Technology by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

