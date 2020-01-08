Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bank of America Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.34.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $313.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,064,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.