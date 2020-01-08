Jeremy Adam Fletcher Sells 1,500 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeremy Adam Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 3,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.51, for a total value of $1,534,785.00.

Shares of ORLY opened at $428.77 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $329.86 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.35 and its 200-day moving average is $407.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $441.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

