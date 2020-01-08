Jerome M. Guillen Sells 2,000 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $469.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of -82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $471.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. Tesla’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Tesla by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

