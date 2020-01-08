Jerry A. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:UDR opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.37.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in UDR during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.55.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

