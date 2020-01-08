Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Downgraded by TheStreet

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JYNT. BidaskClub lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Joint has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Joint had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,776,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Joint by 1,199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

