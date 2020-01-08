JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,915 ($38.35) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 3,006 ($39.54) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,843.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,804.22. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.52. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 2,094 ($27.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,080 ($40.52).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

