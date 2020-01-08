JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

JPM opened at $135.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

