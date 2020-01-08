JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$296.00” Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $296.00 price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.34.

Shares of AAPL opened at $298.39 on Monday. Apple has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $300.60. The company has a market cap of $1,314.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

