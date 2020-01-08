Kenneth R. Lehman Acquires 7,671 Shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Stock

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 7,671 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $293,032.20. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ VBFC opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.11. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Get Village Bank and Trust Financial alerts:

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.