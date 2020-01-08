Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €41.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on 1COV. HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.22 ($53.75).

Covestro stock opened at €40.81 ($47.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a fifty-two week high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

