Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €540.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €540.00 ($627.91) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KER. BNP Paribas set a €520.00 ($604.65) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €560.00 ($651.16) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €555.00 ($645.35) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €590.00 ($686.05) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €559.14 ($650.17).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €592.70 ($689.19) on Wednesday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($485.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €562.75 and its 200 day moving average is €501.85.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

