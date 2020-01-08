Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Kohl’s worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSS. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

