Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.85.

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Koninklijke Ahold has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

