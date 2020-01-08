L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

LRLCY stock opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. L OREAL CO/ADR has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

