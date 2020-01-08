Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPI. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

NYSE:LPI opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $711.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.79. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 286.6% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 10,695,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,877 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,602,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,931 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 734.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,170 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

