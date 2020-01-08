Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder William G. Shipley Sells 10,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,256,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,781,005.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LEGH stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. Legacy Housing Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEGH shares. B. Riley began coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth $104,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 25.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

