Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.80 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 66.66%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $314,373.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.