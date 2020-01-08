Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $71.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Lincoln National by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Lincoln National by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Lincoln National by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LNC opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

