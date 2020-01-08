Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.67.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $163,000.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

