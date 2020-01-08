Lotto24 (ETR:LO24) Shares Up 4.4%

Lotto24 AG (ETR:LO24) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €15.45 ($17.97) and last traded at €15.45 ($17.97), 317 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €14.80 ($17.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $373.19 million and a P/E ratio of 114.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.67.

Lotto24 Company Profile (ETR:LO24)

Lotto24 AG engages in the online brokerage of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. It offers its customers the possibility to participate in the state-licensed lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlücksSpirale, Keno, lotto clubs, and Deutsche Fernsehlotterie.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Lotto24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotto24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.