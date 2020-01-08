LTC Properties Inc (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 105.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.29.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 57.14%. The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LTC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

