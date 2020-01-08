Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MMD stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

About Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

