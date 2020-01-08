Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,141.67.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL stock opened at $1,160.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel has a 12-month low of $950.16 and a 12-month high of $1,216.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. Markel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Equities analysts predict that Markel will post 40.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,146.66, for a total transaction of $286,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,209,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 78 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,174.21, for a total transaction of $91,588.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,161,077.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,703,380 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth about $53,915,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 545.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,504,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 147.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 61,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,649 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel by 43.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,403,000 after purchasing an additional 35,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 23.9% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 158,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,187,000 after acquiring an additional 30,487 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.