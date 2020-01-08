MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of MAKSY opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

