Martin Marietta Materials Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,119 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,042% compared to the average daily volume of 98 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock opened at $276.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $171.84 and a 1-year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 47.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.