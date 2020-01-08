Matthijs Glastra Sells 8,000 Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $716,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,133,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NOVT opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.60. Novanta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.58 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Novanta had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 2,775.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,821,000 after purchasing an additional 683,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,352,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 270,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,480,000 after purchasing an additional 149,244 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 806,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,912,000 after purchasing an additional 107,220 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 572,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,423 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

