MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Upgraded to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has C$9.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.40.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.06 and a 12 month high of C$8.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.61. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$791.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

