Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.41 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.42.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average is $85.34. The company has a market cap of $233.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,505,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,567,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,061,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,729,000 after acquiring an additional 158,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

