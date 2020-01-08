MFF Capital Investments (ASX:MFF) Shares Down 0.6%

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) shares fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$3.58 ($2.54) and last traded at A$3.60 ($2.55), 106,869 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.62 ($2.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 32.67, a current ratio of 32.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile (ASX:MFF)

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

