Michael H. Carrel Sells 23,546 Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $777,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. AtriCure Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $33.92.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,682,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

