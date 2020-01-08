Michael J. Castellano Buys 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Stock

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Director Michael J. Castellano purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $11,040.00.

NYSE:BOE opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,697,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 166,371 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 90.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 106,960 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 60,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.