Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 2,306 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $300,195.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,254.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $1,341,900.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $1,259,000.00.

MDB opened at $138.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 0.04. Mongodb Inc has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.45 and its 200-day moving average is $139.33.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mongodb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

