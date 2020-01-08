Microchip Technology Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Microchip Technology in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.94.

MCHP opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average of $93.69.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 732.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

