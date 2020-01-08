Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Shares of MCHP opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $110.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,448,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,019,000 after acquiring an additional 86,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

