Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MIME. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $47.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -672.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,696,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,888,728.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,850. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its position in Mimecast by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 8,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

